LIVE: Fire damages bar just north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a reported structure fire just north of downtown early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in just before 9 a.m. at Club Essence, located in the 1000 block of North Main, not far from West Euclid Avenue and Interstate 35.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 16 units have answered the call.

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.