East Side family displaced after fire in water heater closet damages home

SAN ANTONIO - An East Side family has been displaced after a fire in a water heater closet spread to the rest of their home, San Antonio fire officials said Wednesday.

The fire was called in just before 6 a.m. at a residence in the 1600 block of South Walters Street, which is located not far from Martin Luther King Drive and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing in the back of the house. Two adults and six children were inside at the time of the fire, but they were not hurt.

Officials said the fire originated inside the water heater closet and then spread to the rest of the home.

Firefighters said the damage is roughly $15,000.

