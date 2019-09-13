Firefighters respond to reported structure fire on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters responded to a structure fire on the city's Northeast Side early Friday morning.

The fire was called in just after 6:30 a.m. at the loading docks of GoodHeart Brand Specialty Foods in the 11100 block of Nacogdoches Road, not far from Wurzbach Parkway.

Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke coming from the building. Fire officials said the cause of the fire may have been from machinery that was inside. The fire was extinguished by the building's sprinkler system, firefighters said.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 25 units answered the call.

Authorities say traffic in the Nacogdoches and Wurzbach area will be affected as emergency crews work.

There were no reported injuries.

