Firefighters respond to reports of fire at NW Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a reported fire at an apartment complex on the city's Northwest Side early Thursday morning.

The call was made around 7:20 a.m. for a fire at the Somerset Apartments, which is located in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Evers Road and Callaghan Road.

Firefighters said two units of the apartment complex have been damaged by the fire and another five units had smoke damage.

RELATED: 5 cars, building destroyed in NW Side car lot fire

RELATED: Grease fire consumes home on Far West Side

At this time it unclear what initially started the fire. There are no reported injuries.

12 fire units originally went to the complex according to the San Antonio Fire Department website.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.