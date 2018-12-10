Firefighters respond to smoke in laundry chute of downtown hotel

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters responded to a call for a fire at a downtown hotel early Monday morning.

The call was made around 7 a.m. at the St. Anthony Hotel on East Travis Street, not far from Travis Park.

Firefighters arrived to only find smoke inside a laundry chute in the basement of the building.

The San Antonio Fire Department website said as many as 13 fire units made their way to the scene.

No one was injured and no evacuations were needed.

