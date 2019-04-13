Firefighters respond to structure fire in Fair Oaks Ranch

Fair Oaks Ranch, TEXAS - City officials are asking residents to avoid the area as firefighters battle a structure fire in Fair Oaks Ranch.

In a Facebook post, officials said the roadway in the 7800 block of Rolling Acres Trail has been closed as firefighters work to put out the structure fire.

Officials said first responders with Leon Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Fair Oaks Police Department are at the scene.

Residents are urged to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.

