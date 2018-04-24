Kitchen fire damages single-story home just west of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a single story home early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Morales Street, which is located not far from West Martin Street and North Zarzamora Street just West of downtown.

10 fire units originally responded to the call.

Firefighters said when they arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames showing. Officials said a woman and two children who live inside the home made it safely out of the house.

Firefighters said the fire started near the kitchen area and has been completely contained. It was not suspicious in nature.

A damage estimate is not currently known.

