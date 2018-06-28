Elderly man injured in house fire on city's East Side

SAN ANTONIO - An elderly man was taken to an area hospital for burns following a house fire on the city's East Side early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 9:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of East Houston Street, which is located not far from North New Braunfels Avenue and East Houston Street.

According to Battalion Chief Robert Mikel with the San Antonio Fire Department, firefighters arrived at the single story structure to find heavy flames.

The fire put out quickly and was contained to just the one home but it sustained heavy damage.

Mikel said the victim from inside the home suffered burns on his arms and was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Mikel said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but that it the man might have fallen asleep while smoking.

The fire caused roughly $50,000 in damage, Mikel said.

