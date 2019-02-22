Garage fire damages 2-story home on Northeast Side

sAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters said a garage fire spread and damaged a two-story home on the city's Northeast Side early Friday morning.

The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at the home in the 12600 block of Thistle Down, which is located not far from Thousand Oaks and Nacogdoches Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found the fire in both the garage and on the second floor of the home.

According to the homeowner, the fire originated in the garage before spreading to the house. He said he had a brand new motorcycle that he got yesterday inside and that the cars were parked just outside.

The homeowner said everyone made it safely out of the house, including all of their pets, thanks to their smoke detectors alerting them to the fire.

At this time, a damage estimate and the cause of the fire are still not currently known.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 25 units answered the call.

The fire did not spread to any of the other homes, firefighters said.

