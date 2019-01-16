Northwest Side apartment building evacuated due to electrical fire

SAN ANTONIO - Residents of a Northwest Side apartment building were evacuated early Wednesday morning due to a fire in one of the units, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in just after 4:30 a.m. at the Melia Apartment Homes, located in the 3400 block of Oakdale Street, not far from Loop 410 and Callagahan Road.

Firefighters said the fire appears to have been electrical in nature and that it started inside the wall of one of the units and then spread upstairs. The damage by the fire was contained to two units but the whole building was evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters said most of the people living in the building should be able to return to their homes. No injuries were reported.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as nine units answered the call.

