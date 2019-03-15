Firefighters fight flames at 2 West Side homes after fire spreads

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are battling a fire at two West Side homes early Friday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 7 a.m. in the 2500 block of Menchaca Street, which is located not far from Culebra Road and St. Mary's University.

Firefighters said a neighbor first went outside and saw the house fire and called 911. That man said one person lives in the house where the fire started.

The neighbor said wind likely caused the fire to spread to the second home. An elderly couple who lives inside made it out safely, firefighters said.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 29 units have answered the call.

