Fire damages vacant apartment building on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters have responded to a fire at a vacant apartment complex on the city's West Side early Monday.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at the apartment complex located in the 900 block of Southwest 36th Street, not far from Castroville Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found the structure fully-involved. Flames could be seen over the back of the building as well as on the ground.

Officials said the building was vacant and undergoing renovations with at least two or three of the apartments affected, maybe more.

RELATED: 4 families displaced after North Side apartment fire

RELATED: NW Side home destroyed by fire could face demolition

Roughly 10 fire units answered the call and are now working at the scene. There are no reports of any injuries.

Arson investigators will be investigating the cause.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.