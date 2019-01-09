Firefighters say stairwell fire likely intentionally set, 7 people and dog displaced

SAN ANTONIO - A stairwell fire likely intentionally set forced the evacuation of three apartments on the city's North Side overnight, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. at the Coronado Apartments, located in the 9500 block of Lorene Street not far from San Pedro Avenue.

Firefighters said they believe the fire was likely set intentionally as there was a strong smell of gasoline at the scene.

The fire was contained to the stairwell but seven people and one dog were displaced, firefighters said.

The SAFD along with the Red Cross are now working to help relocate the displaced residents.

The damage to the building is estimated at $40,000. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

