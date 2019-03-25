Firefighters stop shed fire from damaging two Southwest Side homes

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters managed to keep two homes from going up in flames after a shed fire on the city's Southwest Side.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Chalmers Avenue, not far from Division Avenue.

Firefighters said the fire started on some furniture next to a detached shed between the two homes. The flames were stopped just before any major damage occurred to the two houses, fire officials said.

Arson investigators will now work to determine the exact cause of the fire. No one was hurt.

