Firefighters union gathers enough signatures for petitions for City Council vote

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio city clerk verified Thursday that the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association gathered enough signatures from voters during its petition drive.

The San Antonio First campaign has three petitions:

1. Set a term limit and salary cap on the city manager position. The city clerk said that petition gathered 20,226 verified signatures.

2. Make it easier for voters to change city ordinances. That petition garnered 20,101 signatures.

3. Require arbitration, instead of litigation, during collective bargaining negotiations. That issues collected 20,172 signatures.

The City Council now has to vote to place these petitions on the November ballot. It has until Aug. 20 to vote.

A city spokesperson said it’s too premature to say if the council could vote against placing the petitions on the ballot, and the city is not responding to the question at this point.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg has been outspoken against the proposed changes from the fire union, as the union has refused to negotiate a new contract since its last deal expired in 2014.

The city has sued the union.

