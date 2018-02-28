Firefighters working to determine cause of Northwest Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters answered a call for a fire at a Northwest Side home early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of Alston Street, located not far from Callaghan Road and Culebra Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived flames were showing from a corner bedroom. Officials said the fire was put out quickly and without incident.

The cause of the fire however is unclear and arson investigators have been called in to assist.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined. No one was hurt.

