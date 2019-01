SAN ANTONIO - A shed fire that broke out at a West Side home Monday night was sparked by fireworks, firefighters said.

According to a captain with the San Antonio Fire Department, the fireworks sparked a blaze that burned the shed in the 1600 block of Arbor Place to the ground. The shed was located between two homes.

The fire caused minor damage to a house behind the shed.

It's unclear if anyone was cited for using fireworks in city limits.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.