First East Side Starbucks hires residents from surrounding area

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's East Side is getting its first Starbucks location and 85 percent of the store's employees are residents of the East Side, according to city officials.

Starbucks held a grand opening for its first East Side location at 3818 East Commerce St. on Monday.

According to District 2 City Councilman William "Cruz" Shaw, the Starbucks is a first for the East Side and store officials worked to hire employees who live within the area they will serve.

According to the Starbucks store finder feature on Starbucks.com, there are more than four dozen Starbucks locations in San Antonio and the East Commerce store is the only Starbucks south of I-35 and north of Highway 281 on the East Side.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.