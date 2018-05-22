First scratch-and-sniff stamps now available

WASHINGTON - We all remember those scratch-and-sniff stickers as kids and now the U.S. Postal Service is bringing the idea back with their new stamps.

For the first time, scratch-and-sniff stamps will be available this summer, starting June 20.

Accord the U.S. Postal Service, the stamps features illustrations of colorful, icy Popsicles that come in a variety of shapes and flavors.

The stamps will be $10 for a book of 20 stamps and are available for preorder on the USPS website.

