First presidential debate a 'coming out party'

SAN ANTONIO - The first of two 90-minute Democratic presidential debates in Miami will include former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Ten Democrats will be on the stage Wednesday night, another 10 on Thursday, including former Vice President Joe Biden who is considered the party favorite.

Dr. Henry Flores, a retired political scientist professor at St. Mary’s University, now a consultant and author, compared the first debate to a "coming out party.”

Flores said rather than trying to pick a winner after the debates, he urges voters to learn more about the candidates who most interest them before they make their decision.

He said he predicts immigration and Iran will be among the major issues likely up for debate.

