First Raising Cane's restaurant on Southwest Side to open this week

SAN ANTONIO - The first Raising Cane's restaurant on San Antonio's Southwest Side is set to open this week.

The company announced its new restaurant will officially open on Thursday.

The restaurant is located at 2525 SW Military Drive and S. Zarzamora Street near South Park Mall.

Grand-opening festivities will begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony to be hosted by the South San Antonio Chamber of Commerce at 9:15 a.m. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

Early visitors can meet the Spurs' Coyote, and take part in drawings, specials and giveaways.

The restaurant hired 80 new employees and is the 13th Cane's across the city.

