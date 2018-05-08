Fisherman drowned at lake near Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, Texas - A man was found dead from a possible drowning at Fayette Power Plant Lake near Fayetteville Monday afternoon, police say.

The victim, whose name has yet to be released, frequented the lake to go wade fishing and had been there since early Monday morning, witnesses said.

A passing boater assisted police in bringing the victim to shore.

The victim’s name will be released once his family has been notified.

