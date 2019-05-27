Fishermen find lifeless body floating in water

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

ARANSAS PASS, Texas - A Memorial Day fishing trip turned into a police investigation after two fishermen found a dead body floating in the water.

At approximately 7 a.m., the victim's body and a severely damaged kayak full of fishing gear were found floating near Harbor Island north of the Aransas Pass Channel. The victim's truck was found parked south of where the damaged kayak was discovered.

Police said the kayak collided with a larger boat. The operator of the boat may not have been aware of the collision, based on evidence at the scene and information gathered by police who spoke with witnesses.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact the police department at 361-758-5224 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers here.

