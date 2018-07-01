Flames consume Elmendorf home while family attends church

ELMENDORF, Texas - Flames engulfed an Elmendorf home Sunday afternoon while a woman and her daughter were at church, firefighters said.

According to officials, the fire started on the front porch of a home in the 17000 block of Shady Falls, but by the time firefighters arrived, the home was leveled by the flames.

Firefighters said the flames ignited nearby brush and was spread by windy conditions.

The flames also burned vehicles on the property, firefighters said.

According to authorities, there were three people inside the home who noticed the fire. While no one was injured, firefighters said the home was completely destroyed.

Officials said that the family did not have homeowners insurance and was receiving some help from the Red Cross.

It's unclear what started the fire.

