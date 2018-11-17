Flames level trailer home, carport in early-morning blaze; 1 other home damaged

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters had their hands full Saturday morning battling flames that spread to three structures in south Bexar County.

Firefighters were called to the 15000 block of Martinez Street around 7:20 a.m. for a fire in a carport. When first responders arrived, they said the fire had spread to a trailer home behind the property.

The trailer home and carport were leveled by the fire. One person in the trailer home was able to get out safely but complained of smoke inhalation.

Flames also spread to a house next door. The family inside the home was able to escape before the fire spread to the back of the house, causing severe damage.

Nearby neighbors also evacuated, but their homes were safe from the fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out within an hour.

The Bexar County Fire Department confirmed that Saturday's fire had nothing to do with an explosion that occurred in the area earlier in the week. That explosion, firefighters said, was caused by a natural gas leak.

