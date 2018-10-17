Flood of '98 - 20 years later

SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday San Antonio will mark the 20th anniversary of the day it began to rain and just didn’t seem to stop.

The year was 1998. That weekend, tropical moisture from hurricanes Madeline and Lester in the Pacific, a strong upper-level disturbance and a passing cold front converged over the area, causing catastrophic flooding.

In the end, 31 people died and damages were estimated at nearly $750 million.

According to the National Weather Service, the five-day rainfall for New Braunfels topped out at 23.25 inches. San Antonio picked up 15.66 inches and Canyon Dam tallied 21.69 inches.

Record crests were recorded on the Guadalupe River in Cuero, Gonzales and Seguin. Those records still stand today.

KSAT 12 is marking this somber milestone with a series of stories looking back on those fateful days — and how far the community has come to recover and rebuild.

