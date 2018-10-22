Floresville resident claims $5 million Mega Millions prize

FLORESVILLE - A Floresville resident claimed a little over $5 million from a Mega Millions ticket purchased at a San Antonio corner store.

The winner has opted to remain anonymous, but according to the Texas Lottery Commission, the individual claimed a $5,000,020 prize.

The individual matched all five white ball numbers drawn, but not the Mega Ball number. The winner also had an additional win of $20 from the same ticket.

The winner purchased the ticket at Big's Aztec Corner Store at 104 N. Saint Mary's St. and had winning numbers of 3-45-49-61-69 off of a quick pick ticket.

To win the Mega Millions jackpot, contestants must match all six numbers drawn, including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer than six numbers can still win second-tier prizes.

Drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:12 p.m.

