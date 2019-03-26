Florida mom facing neglect charge after toddler nearly drowns in resort hot tub: Report

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A Florida mom is reportedly facing a charge of child neglect after her 3-year-old son nearly drowned in a hot tub while she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, authorities told WFTV.

Apryl Connolly, 36, was intoxicated when her son fell into the hot tub at Perry's Ocean Edge Resort, the Florida news station reported.

Surveillance video captured the moment one of her twin sons, who wasn't wearing a flotation device, got into the water and went under. According to the Florida news station, the child was under water for more than two minutes until a resort employee noticed the child, pulled him out of the water and began performing CPR.

WFTV reported that authorities said Connolly was seen disposing of pills as workers performed lifesaving measures on her son. Additionally, police said Connolly did not ask about her son's condition in the 11 hours she spent in law enforcement custody, according to the Florida news station.

A police report obtained by WFTV noted that Connolly told authorities she had three shots of Patron tequila and a Corona when her son fell into the hot tub.

The incident happened after Connolly's husband left her to watch the kids as he gathered their belongings, WFTV reported.

Connolly told WFTV she was "definitely watching" her kids, but "turned around for two seconds," adding "I have two twins."

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.