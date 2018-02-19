Florida teen who shielded other students in school shooting visited by Broward County sheriff

PARKLAND, Florida - A photo posted to Facebook Sunday shows a Broward County Sheriff visiting one of the victims of the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Anthony Borges, 15, was shot five times and is recovering at a Florida hospital.

Borges was shot in both legs, his upper thigh bone was shattered and one bullet went through his back, according to a GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe page for Borges says he saved "about 20 other students as he attempted to close and lock the door to a classroom.”

The campaign for Borges has already surpassed the $200,000 goal.

