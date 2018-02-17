Florida teacher of the year's emotional post on gun violence goes viral

People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school on Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida.

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Florida teacher who was named teacher of the year at her middle school earlier this month is taking social media by storm with a Facebook post about what she believes is the root cause of school violence.

Kelly Guthrie Raley crafted her Facebook post after 17 people were fatally shot at a Florida school by a former student who had been expelled for disciplinary issues.

"Until we, as a country, are willing to get serious and talk about mental health issues, lack of available care for the mental health issues, lack of discipline in the home, horrendous lack of parental support when the schools are trying to control horrible behavior at school (oh no! Not MY KID. What did YOU do to cause my kid to react that way?), lack of moral values, and yes, I’ll say it -- violent video games that take away all sensitivity to ANY compassion for others’ lives, as well as reality TV that makes it commonplace for people to constantly scream up in each others’ faces and not value any other person but themselves, we will have a gun problem in school," Raley said.

Raley went on to say that kids "don’t understand the permanency of death anymore," and that while she grew up in a home with guns, the thought of shooting others never crossed her mind, let alone taking one of her father's guns.

"My parents never supported any bad behavior from me," Raley wrote. "I was terrified of doing something bad at school, as I would have not had a life until I corrected the problem and straightened my ass out. My parents invaded my life. They knew where I was all the time. They made me have a curfew. They made me wake them up when I got home. They made me respect their rules. They had full control of their house, and at any time could and would go through every inch of my bedroom, backpack, pockets, anything!"

Raley, who has been an educator for nearly 20 years, said that parents should pry and "actually give a crap" about their kids.

She went on to say that her post was not about gun control.

"This was me, loving the crap out of people and wanting the best for them," Raley said. "This was about my school babies and knowing that God created each one for greatness, and just wanting them to reach their futures."

Her post has been shared more than 586,000 times and many have commented on her post, praising her stance on the issue of gun violence.

READ HER FULL POST BELOW

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.