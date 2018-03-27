Florida woman shares photos, video of giant rattlesnake found in open field

JACKSONVILLE - Florida native Lindsey Nilsen posted several photos and a video of a giant rattlesnake she and her boyfriend stumbled across in a field near Jacksonville.

Some people might not agree with her “‘ain’t he a beaut” sentiment, but the snake is definitely worth a double take.

Nilsen added that she and her boyfriend didn’t kill the snake.

Read more about the giant snake story on KSAT affiliate News4Jax.

Watch the video in her post below:

**Warning: the video contains graphic language

