Flu map shows Texas areas with most flu activity; whole state affected

SAN ANTONIO - Walgreens is using a map to show flu activity in the U.S. based on sales of antiviral medications that treat flu symptoms.

The bad news is, all of Texas is red, and eight of the top 10 markets with the highest flu medication sales are in also in the Lone Star State.

San Antonio comes in at No. 9 among the top 10 markets.

The top ten designated market areas with the most flu activity are:

1. Tyler-Longview (Lufkin and Nacogdoches), Texas

2. Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas

3. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas

4. Houston, Texas

5. Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas

6. Corpus Christi, Texas

7. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

8. Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Arkansas

9. San Antonio, Texas

10. Ftort Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas

The Flu Index is not intended to illustrate levels or severity of flu activity, but rather, illustrate which populations are experiencing the highest incidence of flu, according to Walgreens.com.

View an interactive version of the map here.

