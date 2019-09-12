Flyers promoting ‘The Klan' found at East Central High School

SAN ANTONIO - Flyers promoting a hate group were found at a local high school.

The documents refer to "The Klan."

East Central Independent School District leaders say they are aware and confirmed there is an open investigation with East Central police, as well as federal, state and local agencies.

The district sent KSAT the following statement:

"This behavior is not tolerated at East Central ISD and not reflective of our core beliefs and inclusive environment. The individual will be caught and punished to the fullest extent of the law. For any questions or tips that may help with the investigation, please contact East Central Police Department at (210) 634-6240."

