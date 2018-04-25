Follow Pretzelmaker, receive free pretzel Thursday for National Pretzel Day

SAN ANTONIO - Thursday is National Pretzel Day and San Antonio Pretzelmaker stores are offering a pretty sweet -- or rather salty -- deal.
Follow Pretzelmaker on Facebook or Instagram and show proof on your cellphone at the register and you’ll get a free original soft pretzel, salted or unsalted.
San Antonio has a Nestle Toll House Cafe
"Pretzelmaker has always been a trailblazer when it comes to innovative pretzel products and our social media pages are the place to go for insider knowledge of new menu items, deals and fun,” Lisa Cheatham, director of marketing said.
Motorcyclists block traffic to help older woman cross busy intersection
The following San Antonio stores will be participating in the promotion:
Rolling Oaks Mall
6909 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78247
Ingram Park Mall
6301 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238
Northstar Mall
7400 San Pedro Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
South Park Mall
2310 SW Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78224
Rivercenter Mall
849 E commerce Street
San Antonio, TX 78205
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.