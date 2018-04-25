Follow Pretzelmaker, receive free pretzel Thursday for National Pretzel Day

SAN ANTONIO - Thursday is National Pretzel Day and San Antonio Pretzelmaker stores are offering a pretty sweet -- or rather salty -- deal.

Follow Pretzelmaker on Facebook or Instagram and show proof on your cellphone at the register and you’ll get a free original soft pretzel, salted or unsalted.

"Pretzelmaker has always been a trailblazer when it comes to innovative pretzel products and our social media pages are the place to go for insider knowledge of new menu items, deals and fun,” Lisa Cheatham, director of marketing said.

The following San Antonio stores will be participating in the promotion:

Rolling Oaks Mall

6909 North Loop 1604 East

San Antonio, TX 78247

Ingram Park Mall

6301 NW Loop 410

San Antonio, TX 78238

Northstar Mall

7400 San Pedro Ave

San Antonio, TX 78216

South Park Mall

2310 SW Military Dr

San Antonio, TX 78224

Rivercenter Mall

849 E commerce Street

San Antonio, TX 78205

