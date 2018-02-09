For $5K, you and your friends can have lunch with Bill Nye 'the Science Guy'

SAN ANTONIO - Bill Nye "the Science Guy" is coming to San Antonio in May, and for $5,000 you and nine other friends can have lunch with him.

Nye is speaking at Planned Parenthood South Texas' annual luncheon May 8. Individual tickets to the event are not available, however, tables can be purchased for $5,000 and up.

Those who buy the "Gold Sponsor" option will get 10 seats at the luncheon, four tickets to the VIP champagne reception, a photo opportunity with Nye, four signed books and self-parking for all guests.

The luncheon is Planned Parenthood South Texas' biggest fundraiser of the year and helps the ensure the continuation of health care services to the community.

Nye, best known for his show on PBS, "Bill Nye the Science Guy" will headline the fundraiser at the Marriott Rivercenter Hotel. Table information can be found online.

