For Reel: Fish without license on free fishing day

SAN ANTONIO - This Saturday is free fishing day in Texas.

Every year on the first Saturday in June, everyone can fish recreationally without a license.

The hope is that more people will try fishing for the first time, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

More than 70 state parks offer free fishing year-round, although entry fees still apply. Length and bag limits still apply.

Fishing licenses are also not required for anyone under age 17 or anyone born before Jan. 1, 1931.

For more information about fishing license requirements and rules, visit TPWD.com.

