SAN ANTONIO - Forbes has released a list of the top employers by state to work for in 2019.

These are the Texas companies liked best by employees:

Houston Methodist Microsoft Southwest Airlines H-E-B grocery stores Costco Wholesale United Services Automobile Association (USAA) Chevron Google Boeing Trader Joe's Royal Dutch Shell NASA

The City of San Antonio came in at No. 20 on the list.

