Forbes names USAA best bank in country

SAN ANTONIO - USAA was named best bank in the country by Forbes on Thursday.

The bank, which is headquartered in San Antonio, earned the distinction among 60 banks ranked through a global survey of 40,000 customers.

Those who were surveyed were asked to identify all banks where they had a savings and/or a checking account. From there, the customers were asked to rate the banks on areas including overall satisfaction, trust, customer services, digital services and more.

USAA Federal Savings Bank President Chad Borton said the financial institution was proud of the distinction.

“We continuously strive to offer the military community and their families highly competitive products and services that help them achieve their financial goals,” Borton said in a news release.

Behind USAA were Bell Bank, S&T Bank, Liberty Bank and United Community Bank.

