Ford Holiday River Parade celebrates all things San Antonio, tickets nearly sold out

SAN ANTONIO - The Ford Holiday River Parade is the official kick off of the holiday season for San Antonio's River Walk.

This year the parade's theme is Christmas in San Antonio and it's an official San Antonio Tricentennial event.

All the floats in this year's parade are inspired by things San Antonio loves, like Whataburger.

Krispy Kreme will have a scented float that smells like fresh donuts as it passes by.

The gates open to ticket holders at 5 p.m. and the parade can be seen from 6 to 9:45 p.m., depending on the area you are seated along the route.

Free viewing areas will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for attendees who bring their own chairs.

For more information about where these seats can be found or to purchase tickets, click here.

