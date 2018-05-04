BCSO releases forensic photo of person whose body was "badly decomposed" in ditch

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a person whose body was found in a ditch in Southeast Bexar County over a year ago.

BCSO officials said deputies went to 8500 block of South W.W. White Road on April 30, 2017, after a stranded motorist reported seeing a body in a ditch around 8 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a body that was so decomposed they couldn't tell whether did not it was a man or woman.

On Friday, BCSO homicide detectives released a forensic photo of the person who is believed to have been a “small statured female” who was 14 to 20 years old.

BCSO said homicide detectives have been actively working on the cold case and need the public’s help in identifying her to investigate it further.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the female is asked to call 210-335-6000 or 210-335-6070.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.