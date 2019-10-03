Grieving family glad arrest made in loved one's murder case, will follow suspect's hearings

SAN ANTONIO - Justice may finally be served for a Converse family that has been grieving their loved one for more than a year and without knowing who killed him.

Brandon Cornelius, 25, was gunned down outside the Burn House Night Club on North Loop 1604, near Lockhill-Selma Road. The shooting happened in June 2018.

“Stress-wise, it really, really struck a chord in me,” said Maxfene Cornelius, Brandon Cornelius’ sister.

Witnesses said the killer pulled open the passenger door of the car Brandon Cornelius was in and opened fire, seemingly for no reason.

“We talk about it a lot. We write about it. We do whatever we can just to get those emotions out,” Maxfene Cornelius said.

Now, the family can rest a little easier. San Antonio police announced that the DNA found on the door handle of the car Brandon Cornelius was shot in and shell casings from a separate shooting in Houston led them to 21-year-old Jamarque Jamez Washington as a suspect.

“I’m glad that you won't be able to do that to anyone again, but I’m not exactly relieved,” Maxfene Cornelius said.

Washington is charged with murder. He sits in the Bexar County Jail with bail set at $125,000.

Cornelius said she plans to be at all the suspect's hearings.

