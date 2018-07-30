Former assistant principal pleads guilty to relationship with middle school student

SAN ANTONIO - A former assistant principal at E.T. Wrenn Middle School pleaded guilty Monday to sexual assaulting a student and having an inappropriate relationship with her.

Severo Campos, 45, admitted having the relationship with the 14-year-old girl at the school beginning in May 2015.

The relationship continued, prosecutors said, through the following summer and into the fall when the student was a freshman at Kennedy High School.

“Investigators found the defendant and the then 14-year-old complainant in his vehicle in the surrounding community of Kennedy High School,” prosecutor Daryl Harris said. “And that led to the investigation that resulted in this plea today."

Campos was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. A plea bargain, to which the victim’s family agreed according to Harris, called for a prison term of six years.

Judge Frank Castro allowed Campos to remain free on bond until he is formally sentenced on Aug. 14., but brought a stern warning from Castro.

“I just want to make sure that you understand that I have no problem or reservations sentencing you to the full 20 years if you don’t show up,” Castro told Campos.

“Most definitely, I’ll be here your honor,” Campos replied.

Once he has successfully completed his prison term and is released Campos must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

