Former ballet dancer accused of rape found not guilty

SAN ANTONIO - A former Ballet San Antonio dancer was found not guilty of rape charges Friday following three days of emotional testimony.

The alleged victim, a ballerina with the ballet, said she was sexually assaulted by Hugo Rodriguez as she slept in her downtown apartment in March 2017.

The alleged victim’s roommate testified that she had allowed Rodriguez into the apartment after he told her the victim had invited him to come over during a night of barhopping.

After deliberating for three hours Friday, the jury returned a verdict of not guilty.

