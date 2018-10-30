Former ballet star on trial facing rape charges

SAN ANTONIO - A Ballet San Antonio dancer described for jurors Tuesday a night of barhopping with fellow dancers as she testified in the sexual assault trial of Hugo Ihosvany Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is accused of having non-consensual sex with another dancer, who KSAT 12 News is not identifying due to the nature of the case.

The alleged victim's roommate, Bryony McCullough, testified that they had returned to their apartment near downtown just after midnight March 11, 2017, and retired to their separate bedrooms.

An hour or so later, she answered a knock on the door from Rodriguez, McCullough testified.

McCullough testified that Rodriguez told her that her roommate had invited him over, so she let him in and went to bed.

Later that morning, McCullough testified there was a knock on her bedroom door. It was her roommate.

"She was banging on the door very hard," McCullough testified. "I opened the door, and she fell to the ground and she was crying. She said, 'I don't know what happened, I don't understand. I just woke up and he was in my bed.'"

McCullough's roommate told her that Rodriguez had sex with her without her consent.

"When she told me, I thought, 'Well, that was not consensual, so it sounds like he raped her,'" McCullough testified.

A conviction on sexual assault charges could mean 20 years in prison for Rodriguez, although he is eligible for probation.

Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday in Judge Catherine Torres-Stahl's 175th District Court.

