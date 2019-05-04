Former beauty queen found dead in Mexico City hotel

FILE - In this July 18, 2006 file photo, Miss Uruguay, Fatimih Davila, shows off a costume related to her home country during the preliminary competition for Miss Universe 2006 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Davila was found dead at…

A former Miss Uruguay pageant winner was found dead in a Mexico City hotel early Thursday, authorities said.

City prosecutors said a Uruguayan woman was found hanged in the bathroom of a guest room. City officials confirmed the victim had been identified as Fatimih Davila Sosa, who won the Uruguay pageant in 2006.

Since then, she had apparently worked as a model. Officials said she had arrived in Mexico City on April 23 for a supposed job interview.

There was no official ruling on the death. The prosecutor’s office said a homicide investigation was looking into the circumstances surrounding the hanging and whether the woman killed herself or was slain by someone.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.