Former DA's chief criminal investigator enters sheriff's race

SAN ANTONIO - The chief criminal investigator under former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood has thrown his hat into the race for Bexar County Sheriff.

Willie Ng Jr., formerly with the San Antonio Police Department and a former member of a Secret Service task force, declared his candidacy for Sheriff on Friday, formally appointing a treasurer to his campaign.

In a statement sent to KSAT 12 on Wednesday, Ng said that he's running, in part, because "I have an extraordinary perspective of the change that is desperately needed at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, and that change begins with leadership."

Ng's declaration comes after current Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced in June that he would seek reelection. Aside from Salazar, Ng is the only candidate to publicly declare his intention to challenge Salazar. Other individuals have, however, appointed treasurers, including candidates Sharon Rodriguez and Jose Trevino.

Ng is embedded in a number of local philanthropic, economic and educational organizations, including the San Antonio Educational Partnership, Child Advocates of San Antonio and Maestro Entrepreneur Center.

A local business owner himself, Ng is an executive board member and chair of small business development of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Ng's statement can be read in full below:

After careful consideration, on Friday, July 12, 2019, I filed required documents to seek election for the position of Bexar County Sheriff. While a formal announcement will soon follow, it is important to share this information with the citizens of Bexar County, and all those who have encouraged, supported and believed in me enough to ask me to run for Bexar County Sheriff. The success of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is integral to the safety of our community and to our citizens, to include private and public institutions as well as the dedicated employees of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. I am an experienced law enforcement officer serving Bexar County for 26 years, and I am a small business owner of 15 years. I am educated with my Master’s in Public Administration and I am near completion of my Doctorate (PhD) in Organizational Leadership (all but dissertation). I have an extraordinary perspective of the change that is desperately needed at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, and that change begins with Leadership. I look forward to sharing my vision for the future of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, and working toward restoring strength, integrity and loyalty within the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for the community.

