Former Dallas Cowboys player reveals he's bisexual, wants to make NFL comeback

Former Dallas Cowboys draft pick and defensive lineman Ryan Russell opened up Thursday about his sexuality and attempt to make an NFL comeback in a as-told-to article on ESPN.com.

Russell, 27, who was selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, revealed he is bisexual.

“Have I lied to teammates, coaches, trainers, front-office executives and fans about who I am? Not exactly. But withholding information is a form of deceit. And I want the next part of my career -- and life -- steeped in trust and honesty.” “During the season you spend more time with your team than with your own family; truth and honesty are the cornerstones of a winning culture. My truth is that I'm a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man.”

Russell played with the Cowboys for one season and then played two seasons in Tampa Bay. He was released by the Buffalo Bills prior to last season.

In the ESPN.com piece, Russell wrote that he has two goals: returning to the NFL and living his life openly.

He wrote about playing with one arm after becoming injured, losing his best friend to cancer and battling severe depression.

Russell also explained how the last year of his life has been the most fulfilling because he’s been able to heal, begin writing and live freely. He said he believes his best days as an athlete are still ahead.

“For myself, I'm not looking to be a symbol or media star. I just want to play ball for a team that knows me off the field and values me on it. I want to encourage teammates to be the same people they have always been. I want us to remain as close as family. I want to be able to dedicate my life to football without feeling like I can't dedicate my life to truth as well.”

