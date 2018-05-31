Former exec for SA software company pleads guilty to wire fraud

SAN ANTONIO - A former vice president of a San Antonio software company pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a case federal officials said is still developing.

Daniel Burke, an Ohio-based former vice president of sales for San Antonio software company GlobalSCAPE, waived his right to a jury trial as part of a pre-indictment plea.

Burke admitted to investigators that in December 2016 he created a false purchase order and email chain and forged the signature of an executive from another company in order to meet a fourth quarter sales goal.

Burke was given a sales commission for the false transaction, according to federal charging documents.

The fraudulent purchase was also included in an annual report summarizing the company's finances.

Burke and his attorney refused to answer questions as they left court Thursday morning.

A federal prosecutor said in court that the investigation continues and there is "more to find out."

Burke's charging paperwork indicates that he felt pressure from within the company to meet sales goals and was told at one point, "that's your mulligan, you're not going to miss again," when the company fell short of its sales target for the third quarter of 2016.

GlobalSCAPE officials have not responded to a written request for comment for this story.

According to the company's website, the data integration firm was founded in 1996 and has over 13,000 customers in 150 countries.

Burke faces up to 20 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

