Former guard sentenced to prison for attempting to provide inmates contraband

SAN ANTONIO - A former guard at the Central Texas Detention Facility was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison Tuesday for attempting to provide contraband to inmates inside the federal detention facility.

Jewel Roberto Jefferson, 38, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison last September.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez ordered that Jefferson be placed on supervised release for a period of three years after completing his prison term.

By pleading guilty, Jefferson admitted that he agreed to smuggle crystal methamphetamine and heroin into the facility and give it to a detainee in exchange for $1,000.

On Nov. 21, 2017, DEA agents arrested Jefferson immediately after he accepted payment but before he could smuggle in the contraband.

The detainee, 40-year-old Brian Keith Gonzalez, was sentenced to 63 months imprisonment on Dec. 12, 2018, for his role in this scheme. He pleaded guilty to the same charge as Jefferson on May 10, 2018.

