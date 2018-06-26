Former H-E-B executive denied shock probation in child porn case

SAN ANTONIO - A judge on Tuesday denied shock probation for a former H-E-B executive who was convicted of possession and promotion of child pornography.

John Campbell, 66, told a judge during a hearing that he's undergoing counseling and is a changed man.

Prosecutors argued that the jury "got it right" when it convicted Campbell in October 2017 and he should serve a 10-year prison sentence that was handed down in January.

The judge's ruling means that Campbell will have to serve his prison sentence.

Trial testimony revealed that Campbell had sexually explicit pictures of nude, young boys on his company-issued electronic equipment when he was arrested.

Shock probation is a provision in the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure that allows a judge to temporarily send a defendant to prison or jail before returning him or her before the court and sentencing him or her to community supervision.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.